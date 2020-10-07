Shropshire hospitals trust looking to recruit 200 people for Covid research project

Louise Barnett, chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, has spoken about the study in her report to the trust's board.

She said: "We are aiming to recruit 200 participants to a new research project called siren, organised by Public Health England, which will look at whether prior infection by the virus that causes Covid-19 provides future immunity to reinfection.

"It is open to colleagues who work where patients are present."

It comes after a patient at its hospitals, who tested positive for coronavirus, was treated with plasma as part of a nationwide trial aimed at identifying effective treatments for the disease.

The treatment involves the administration of ‘convalescent plasma’ which is taken from the blood of people who have had Covid-19 and which may contain antibodies that their immune systems have produced in fighting the virus.

Its effectiveness as a treatment for coronavirus is being explored as part of the recovery trial which is being led by Oxford University.