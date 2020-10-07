Shropshire credit union allowing Christmas savers to withdraw funds early

Karen Farrow says Just Credit Union will be helping residents to have the best possible festive season

Just Credit Union says it is taking the measure as many retailers are encouraging people to shop early for Christmas, while it is also providing money saving hints and tips.

Karen Farrow, chief officer, said: “This Christmas many people will face challenges in getting together with family and friends and also many will be financially stretched.

"We are therefore doing what we can to make Christmas as enjoyable and as least stressful as possible.

“Many retailers are encouraging people to shop early for Christmas this year so that they don’t have to worry about availability or delivery.

"We are therefore arranging for our Christmas savers to withdraw their savings earlier this year and our withdrawal forms have already gone out.

“We will also be helping Shropshire and Telford residents to save money by providing a series of Christmas-related money saving hints and tips and will be running fun competitions on our social media with some great Christmas-related prizes.”

Karen added: “It’s never too late to start putting some money away for Christmas and it is now quick and easy to open a savings account with Just Credit Union online.

“We recognise that many people will have faced changes in their financial situation during the past few months and a recent survey indicated one-in-five people in the county will have to borrow to cover Christmas this year.

“We are therefore offering affordable loans which are also available online.

"One of the unique elements of taking out a loan with a credit union is that borrowers also have a savings account which helps build a nest egg for a financial emergency or perhaps a family treat during 2021.”