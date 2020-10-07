MPs back ‘rule of six’ while vote on pub curfew looms

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his address to the virtual Conservative Party Conference

The Commons last night voted in favour of the legislation – which limits gatherings both indoors and outdoors to a maximum of six people – by 287-17.

Ministers allowed the retrospective vote in an effort to stave off a Tory rebellion against coronavirus laws being implemented without parliamentary scrutiny.

However, the Government faces the prospect of another rebellion this evening over the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants in the UK.

The measure has been criticised by Tory backbenchers and members of the Labour frontbench, with MPs demanding to see the scientific advice behind it.

Calls have also been made for children to be excluded from the rule of six. Boris Johnson’s spokesman had urged MPs to approve both measures.

“The PM understands the frustrations that people have. But, as Prime Minister, he has to take a course of action that prevents the spread of the virus and therefore protects the NHS and saves lives,” the spokesman said.

“What we are seeking to do is to get the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods: which is why we’re trying to keep as much of the economy moving as we can.

“In terms of the rule of six, we think it gives clarity to the public, and is a sensible and helpful step in helping us to control the spread of the virus. He would urge all MPs to vote for it.”

Last week, the Government agreed a compromise deal with Tory MPs, up to 100 of whom had threatened to rebel on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act, promising any new national restrictions would be put to a vote in advance.