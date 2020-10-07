Coronavirus testing site coming to Whitchurch

The site will be set up at Whitchurch Rugby Club tomorrow and Friday, and will be open for attendees in a vehicle from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The centre on Edgeley Road will be available via booking for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or change in sense of taste or smell.

All appointments must be prebooked and walk-ins will be turned away.

Tests can be booked for individuals or any member of their household and people can register by calling NHS Test & Trace on 119.

Once registered, patients will receive confirmation of the time they must attend the testing site and will only be allowed in with this information.

Strict infection control measures will be in place.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health said: “Shropshire is following the national trend when it comes to a rise in positive cases. Effective testing for COVID-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“The test for coronavirus is free and it is important that we all follow Government guidance about getting a coronavirus test if we start to show any symptoms. These are a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, a high temperature or a new continuous cough. Even if you have one of these symptoms, no matter how mild please stay at home and book a test straight away. Everyone who you live with and those in your support bubble, must also stay at home.