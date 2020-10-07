Another coronavirus death recorded in Shropshire

According to the latest NHS England figures, a patient who had tested positive died in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) on Sunday, October 4.

It brings the total reported at the county's major health trusts up to 191. Of that total, 171 have been at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. There have been 15 hospital deaths in Powys.

It comes after one more virus death was reported at a care home in the county yesterday. Data from the Office of National Statistics showed the death was reported on October 1, bringing the care home death toll to 157 in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Today's news came as NHS England said a further 54 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died - including seven in the Midlands - bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,280.