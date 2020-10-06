Year group sent home after child tests postive for Covid-19

All parents received letters from the school yesterdaytelling them that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.

The pupils in the year group bubble - Year 11 - of the individual who tested positive for coronavirus received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

"The school remains open for every other year group and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well," a spokesman for the school said.

The school said it was working closely with Public Health England and was monitoring the situation.