Year group sent home after child tests postive for Covid-19

By Sue AustinIronbridgeCoronavirusPublished:

Pupils in year 11 at the Abraham Darby Academy in Ironbridge have been told to stay at home after a child tested positive for Coronavirus.

All parents received letters from the school yesterdaytelling them that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.

The pupils in the year group bubble - Year 11 - of the individual who tested positive for coronavirus received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

"The school remains open for every other year group and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well," a spokesman for the school said.

The school said it was working closely with Public Health England and was monitoring the situation.

"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness."

