Virtual marathon runners raise almost £7,000 for Hope House children's hospice

Amanda Lawrence ran the Virtual London Marathon in aid of Hope House children's hospice

The participants took on courses back home to raise the much needed funds for Hope House which was offered ten places for the event following the cancellation of the full race earlier this year.

An additional five runners who applied independently also took part on behalf of the trust.

The hospice praised all 15 participants for their amazing efforts as they all battled different weather conditions before finishing their routes.

Among the supporters to don running shoes were recovered coronavirus sufferer Amanda Lawrence, of Trefonen, who was cheered by bystanders along her chosen route which featured St Martins, Whittington, Oswestry and surrounding communities and the Hope House centre near her home.

The 46-year-old who fell badly ill with Covid-19 in April has so far raised £960 and hopes to hit the £1,000 mark.

The mother-of-two said: "I found the marathon a bit tough because I signed up late for it and I'd had ankle problems which affected my preparations.

"I was determined to do it. I ran with my friend Wendy Farmer, who was fundraising for a different charity.

"A lot of people came out to run it with us six at a time due to the distancing measures. We had lovely support along the way. We ran past Hope House too.

"It was hard going but being with Wendy helped me."

Several hospice trust staff also took part including Becky Fardoe, Louise Sachdave, Caroline Thompson and Glenda Williams.

Other runners included Rhian and James Wayte, Ashling Donohoe-Harrison, David Lewis, Anthony and Vanessa Watts, Sarah Grimley, Michelle Richardson, Rob Smith and Ffion Howarth.

Hope House assistant fundraiser Becky Fardoe, 25, said: "We sold all our ten marathon places and five other runners used their own places to fund raise for us which was brilliant.

"Up to this morning we've raised a combined £6,500 and amazing effort."

Following the cancellation of the spring London Marathon due to the coronavirus pandemic it was decided that a virtual event would be held on October 4 for 45,000 runners up and down the country to have the whole day to complete the 26.2-mile feat in their local area.