Shropshire hospitals trust board meeting to be streamed live for first time

By Lisa O'Brien

The board of Shropshire's two main hospitals will meet virtually on Thursday and the meeting will be streamed online.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust board meeting will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams from 1pm.

Access will be available through the link on the SaTH website.

Questions for the board should be submitted by 2pm tomorrow.

Visit www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/trust-information/questions

David Holden, interim director of governance at SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said: "We are committed to holding our trust board meetings in public, but restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have sadly meant that we have had to change the way we meet.

"We are delighted that we will be able to stream this week's meeting via Microsoft Teams so that we can continue to conduct our business in an open and transparent way."

For information about how to stream the event, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/trust-information/trust-board-meetings

