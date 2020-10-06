One new Covid-19 death reported at care home in Shropshire

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows the death was reported on October 1.

It brings the total reported Covid-19 deaths at care homes in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to 157.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at hospitals in the county, according to data from NHS England.

Since the start of the outbreak a total of 190 patients have died while in the care of the county’s major health trusts.

Of that total, 170 have been at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have been 15 hospital deaths in Powys.

The UK coronavirus death toll rose by 76 to 42,445, according to the latest data released today.

UK cases grew by 14,542, to 530,113 overall.