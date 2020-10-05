Campaign to reduce spread of Covid-19 in Shropshire

Last week saw the launch of Step Up Shropshire, which aims to encourage residents across the county to play their part in minimising the spread of Covid-19 and keep themselves and the community safe.

Cases are continuing to rise within Shropshire and to help reduce the county’s Covid-19 case rate, health chiefs are reminding residents to protect themselves and others by continuing to wash their hands, cover their faces if in enclosed spaces, and practice social distancing.

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the county's two major hospitals, said: “During the pandemic all our doctors, nurses and support staff have been moved by the outpouring of support for the NHS.

“Although at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals, we are not yet seeing the same rise in coronavirus cases that some other hospitals are, we are again seeing patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, and the last thing we want is for the public to get complacent.

“Here at the trust, everyone is working very hard to continue looking after every patient that comes through our doors, but please help us by following the national guidance and staying safe.

“We can all do our bit to help prevent the spread of infection – this includes social distancing, the wearing of face masks or coverings in public areas and frequent hand washing. This is vital not only to protect yourself, but also to protect family, friends and the public around you.

“If you do show symptoms, you should get tested and must self-isolate immediately, to reduce your risk of spreading the virus.”

Dr Julian Povey, joint chairman of NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG), added: “As a GP, it’s vitally important that people do not dismiss symptoms of Covid-19 which include a fever, a persistent cough or a change in taste or smell as a common cold.

“I am urging people to take this seriously and to follow the guidelines, to keep social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear a face covering. We have seen the impact this virus has had on the health of all age groups and you also do not want to be responsible for passing it on to your friends and loved ones.