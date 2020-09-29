Rise in confirmed covid cases

As Shropshire Residents are being urged to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus, government figures confirmed there were 11 more positive cases in Telford & Wrekin today, eight in Shropshire, and four in Powys.

It comes after public health officials stepped up their campaign to encourage people to follow government guidance over distancing regulations.

Although there have been no further deaths at Shropshire hospital trusts, or county care homes, the number has risen across the UK.

Today the government confirmed a further 71 people had died with the virus.

A total of 139 deaths were registered in the week ending September 18 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 99 deaths in the week to September 11, and 78 deaths in the week to September 4.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 also increased in six of the nine English regions in the week ending September 18, according to the ONS.

The six regions were: north-west England (39, up nine on the previous week's total); the West Midlands (15, up eight); London (13, up seven); Yorkshire & the Humber (21, up seven); north-east England (eight, up five); and the East Midlands (14, up four).

The number fell in two regions: south-east England (11, down one on the previous week's total) and south-west England (five, down two). It was unchanged in Eastern England on eight deaths.

In Wales the weekly total increased by four, from one to five.

Nearly 57,900 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK.

Figures published today by the ONS show that 52,717 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to September 18, and had been registered by September 26.

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,247 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to September 20, while 896 deaths had occurred in Northern Ireland up to September 18 (and had been registered up to September 23), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 57,860 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.