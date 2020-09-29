New campaign launches in Telford to help people get fit

Let’s Get Telford Healthy has been launched by Telford & Wrekin Council.

To help residents to achieve healthier goals, people will be invited to sign up to a series of emails with advice and tips over a period of 12 weeks.

The advice has been put together by the council’s healthy lifestyles team, who are experts in helping people to live healthier lives using small and simple techniques anyone can do.

It comes as being overweight has been shown to increase people’s risk of life threatening complications from coronavirus.

As well as losing weight, the campaign will focus on being active, eating well and emotional wellbeing as these can all make a massive difference to people's health.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted to many, how important it is to take care of their health.

“I’m not talking about strict diets, you don’t need to start climbing the Wrekin every day; we’re talking about taking small steps together to form healthier habits.

“If you want to change and live healthier, the key to making it stick is new small habits.

“Anyone who joins in with this campaign will be getting the knowledge to make those small changes and some motivation over the course of 12 weeks through emails, videos and interesting stories.”

People can join the Let’s Get Telford Healthy movement by signing up with an email.

They can also share their progress on social media using the hashtag #LetsGetTelfordHealthy