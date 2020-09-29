Applications open in Telford for Test and Trace support payments

People on low incomes who are unable to work because they have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace can claim a £500 payment to compensate for their loss of earnings.

Telford & Wrekin Council has put systems in place to be able to process the applications.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said: “We are extremely proud that we have got this new scheme in place for our residents so quickly.

"This will now provide some reassurance for those that had concerns around self-isolating due to loss of income that they can do what is needed to help keep themselves, their families and everyone in Telford & Wrekin safe while still being able to pay their bills.

"Residents who wish to apply need to meet certain criteria set out nationally and we may need supporting evidence for the claim but we aim to process claims quickly.”

Residents can complete the application form online with support available to complete a telephone application if needed.

For more information call 01952 380400.

To find out about the criteria that needs to be met and more information about the scheme visit www.telford.gov.uk/info/20692/coronavirus_covid-19/4054/test_and_trace_support_payment