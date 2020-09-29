Ambulance boss issues plea to 'protect the NHS' as demand rises in Wales

As winter approaches, it has prompted chief executive Jason Killens to urge people to make "sensible decisions" when accessing the NHS in a bid to reduce pressure on the emergency services.

In anticipation of what will be a uniquely challenging winter with the added effects of Covid-19, people are being asked to help protect vital services for those in most need by accessing alternative services rather than their emergency department when their complaint is neither life-threatening nor serious.

Welsh health boards are reporting that around 20 to 30 per cent of patients who present at emergency departments could be better treated elsewhere or in a different way.

As part of the Protect the NHS drive, people are being advised to order prescriptions seven days before they’re due; use their local NHS pharmacy and GP service for minor illnesses or injuries, visit the 111 / NHS Direct Wales website or phone them for free health advice through online symptom checkers for minor ailments.

People should still attend hospitals when asked to do so to continue or review their treatment.

Mr Killens said: “With winter fast approaching and an apparent second wave of Covid-19 under way, it’s more important than ever that people make sensible decisions when accessing the NHS.

"As an ambulance service, we’ve seen a rapid return to pre-lockdown demand levels over the last couple of weeks, so we need the public to do their bit to reduce pressure on the emergency services.

"Our ambulance service exists to help people who are seriously ill or injured or whose life is in imminent danger.

Advertising

“We need to reserve our precious resources for them, which one day might be you, your child, your parent, your spouse or your friend.

"If it’s not urgent or life-threatening, there are many, many alternatives to 999 that you can access.

"By doing this, you’re protecting yourselves, others and the NHS.”

People are also reminded that if they have Covid-19 symptoms not to go to their pharmacy, GP or local emergency department, but instead book a test through 119 and call 111 if symptoms persist or they can no longer cope at home.

For further guidance and support visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus