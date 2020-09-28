Covid-19 case confirmed at Chirk Surgery

Chirk Surgery, in Colliery Road, says it is operating with significantly-reduced staff numbers after a confirmed case of the virus.

The surgery is asking people to only call for emergency cases and says face-to-face appointments will only be held when absolutely necessary.

A message posted on its website states: "We have had a confirmed case of coronavirus within the premises.

"Due to this unforeseen circumstance we have had to reduce our staffing numbers significantly.

"We will only carry out face to face appointments when absolutely necessary.

"Please only contact the surgery if your problem is an emergency and we will endeavour to help you.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience whilst we work through this.

"We will update the website as soon as we can.

"If you feel you have a non-urgent problem that may require attention then you may wish to submit an e-consult via this website and a clinician will endeavour to answer the request within 48 hours."