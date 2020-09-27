No new coronavirus death reported in Shropshire

Latest NHS England figures show there have been no more deaths of patients who have tested positive at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust or Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.

There have also been no coronavirus deaths in Powys.

It means that the health trusts that cover Shropshire have not reported a coronavirus death for more than two months. There has been one confirmed care home death in the last three months. The person died on September 16.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Four deaths have been reported elsewhere in the Midlands.

The UK death toll rose by 34 to 41,971. The amount of new cases recorded in the UK is 6,042.