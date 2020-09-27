Menu

Advertising

No new coronavirus death reported in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Coronavirus | Published:

There have been no new coronavirus deaths recorded at hospitals in Shropshire.

Latest NHS England figures show there have been no more deaths of patients who have tested positive at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust or Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.

There have also been no coronavirus deaths in Powys.

It means that the health trusts that cover Shropshire have not reported a coronavirus death for more than two months. There has been one confirmed care home death in the last three months. The person died on September 16.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Four deaths have been reported elsewhere in the Midlands.

The UK death toll rose by 34 to 41,971. The amount of new cases recorded in the UK is 6,042.

Coronavirus Health News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News