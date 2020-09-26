No new Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire as cases rise nationally

Latest NHS England figures up to 4pm yesterday show there have been no more deaths of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust or Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.

There have also been no coronavirus deaths in Powys.

It means that the health trusts that cover Shropshire have not reported a coronavirus death for more than two months.

Throughout the pandemic 189 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 28 days have died in the region.

The UK death toll rose by 34 to 41,971. The amount of new cases recorded in the UK is 6,042.

