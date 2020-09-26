Daniel Kawczynski MP: We must do our bit but also uphold democracy

The Covid-19 pandemic is undoubtedly the greatest challenge our country has faced for more than a decade. This invisible enemy has wreaked havoc in our communities, on an unprecedented scale, in a relatively short period of time.

Many have prematurely lost their lives, others their loved ones, and countless individuals were deprived of their livelihood. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in our National Health Service have risked their lives every day to save those of others. The unprecedented support package announced in the Budget and the targeted financial assistance for the hardest hit sectors allowed many businesses to survive the crisis.

However, as the danger of a second wave looms large, a new anxiety attends many citizens in the UK.

Several of my constituents are increasingly disturbed by the possibility of a new lockdown. I have concluded that a decision to implement a new lockdown, or severe restrictions on a national scale, must be debated in Parliament, before it is taken. I am concerned that new restrictions, especially when our economy is at the very beginning of its recovery, will have a most detrimental overall effect.

Although we cannot, and should not, put a price on human life, lockdowns and their economic impact do cause significant physical and mental suffering. Many of my constituents reported problems with accessing cancer treatment and other crucial services, whilst screening has significantly slowed down as well.

People suffering from mental health issues and those in abusive relationships also suffered tremendously. One must conclude that the first lockdown was indeed necessary, but we must now ask ourselves whether the advantages of severe restrictions at this time, will outweigh their numerous disadvantages.

Furthermore, this matter goes well beyond mere economic and health considerations – it strikes at the very heart of conservative beliefs. Whatever we do, we must never forget that liberty, the freedom of the individual, and the belief that one is capable of making autonomous decisions are not just obscure concepts – they are the very glue holding liberal democracy together.

By all means, we must do everything we possibly can to support those who are most vulnerable to this disease. However, we must refrain from infringing on individual rights, unless it is strictly necessary.

Finally, it is imperative that when the stakes are this high, Parliament is able to scrutinise the new rules.

It is clear that whatever direction we take, painful months are indeed ahead of us. We must continue fighting this virus and supporting each other, whilst upholding the very values which underpin our society – freedom and parliamentary democracy.