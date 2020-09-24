Coronavirus support group in Bridgnorth prepares for second wave

Bridgnorth Covid-19 Mutual Aid group was set up shortly after the UK entered lockdown in March.

Having answered more than 200 calls from those in need in its first four weeks, hundreds of volunteers have since given up their time to deliver food and other essential items, pick up medical prescriptions, or just offer a friendly chat to people who may be isolated.

Now, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating the country is "now seeing a second wave" of Covid-19, volunteers are reaching out to vulnerable people and those who may be shielding to offer a helping hand.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The group, started by 31-year-old charity worker Francesca Wetherilt, is also seeking volunteers who may want to help due to many who previously volunteered now resuming other commitments.

Francesca said: "This whole time there's been a number of volunteers continuing to help neighbours within the community on an ongoing basis.

"We have seen as people are coming off furlough or other commitments start back up, some have found they haven't got the time to commit – which is completely understandable.

Advertising

"Ahead of the potential second wave, along with the new information from the government, we thought now is the right time to check in with everyone, see how everyone is doing and let people know we're still here if you need us.

"We're also looking at getting more people on board that may have been interested before but didn't join, or have just heard about the group and want to be part of something great within their community."

The group runs using two online forms at facebook.com/groups/bridgnorthmutualaid - one for people requesting help and one for people to volunteer to support others.

A dedicated call-handling team also offer guidance over the phone and can help those without internet to sign up.

Francesca added: "I feel so grateful I've had this opportunity to work side by side with people in the community, for the community."

The group can be contacted on 01746802091 or by emailing bridgnorthmutualaid@gmail.com