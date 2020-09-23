Shropshire hospital boss: Please play your part

This week, the fact that coronavirus is still very much present has again been brought into sharp focus.

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned there could be 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action and that has seen a host of new measures put in place.

As we have been getting used to the ‘new normal’, these restrictions, which include pubs and restaurants closing early, might seem hard to take. But this is an important phase in our fight against coronavirus, and it is up to all of us to play our part.

Although at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals, we are not yet seeing the same rise in coronavirus cases that some other hospitals are, we are treating a small number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

We know that, in England, Covid-19 cases are increasing in every age group and that is why it is vital that people continue to follow the latest guidance to reduce the spread of this disease.

It takes from two to four weeks, sometimes longer, between the virus spreading in the community and increases in hospital admissions.

Please, continue to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly; wear a face covering when you are in an enclosed space and maintain social distancing. Do not meet up in groups of over six.

Coronavirus is a respiratory disease and such diseases are usually more prevalent during the winter. That is why, as we move into the colder months, it is even more important for people to get their flu jab.

Consequences

Research has shown that people can catch flu and coronavirus at the same time, with serious consequences. This year, more people will be offered a free flu vaccine, with anyone over the age of 50 eligible in England.

Flu by itself is a serious condition. Sadly, around 11,000 people in England die each year from flu with many more ending up in hospital, so please get your jab.

Our own preparations for winter continue and we are delighted that last week it was confirmed that SaTH has secured £6.3 million of Government funding which will be used to create a new Same Day Emergency Care Centre (SDEC) at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to help ease pressure on A&E, and reduce hospital admissions.

This money is on top of the £2 million announced last month which will be used to create a priority admissions unit at the Princess Royal Hospital.

This investment in our hospitals is very welcome as we continue to plan for what we know will be a challenging winter.

Please play your part by continuing to follow the guidance to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, and please get your flu jab.1378.