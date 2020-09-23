Masks now mandatory in Welsh railway stations, car parks and on platforms

Transport for Wales statistics says that 78 per cent of its rail customers are now complying and wearing face coverings on trains.

However, following Welsh Government policy, customers must now wear face coverings in all enclosed spaces.

The train company, which operates several services through Shropshire, is also urging its customers to wear their face coverings properly and is providing extra instructional advice.

Leyton Powell, Safety and Assurance Director Transport for Wales said: "It became mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport on July 27 and since mid-August TfW have been working in partnership with the British Transport Police to enforce this ruling. In the first week of September nearly 500 people were refused travel for failing to comply with the rules.

“Our statistics reveal that we have now positively managed behavioural change on our train network as on average we’re seeing 78 per cent of people complying and wearing a face covering on TfW trains. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and I’d like to thank all those adhering to the rules.

“In line with the rest of Wales, we’re now asking our customers who are not exempt to also wear a face covering while at our stations, on our platforms and in our car parks. These are extra safety measures that will allow us to keep operating safely.”

Those who are exempt from wearing a face covering have the option to be identified and helped through the Sunflower Lanyard Hidden Disabilities scheme.