Follow the rules, urges council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said everybody had a role to play in fighting off the virus.

His statement came as Shropshire Council warned that it could follow other areas which have been hit with stricter restrictions if people did not comply with existing laws.

Speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered his statement to the House of Commons, Councillor Davies said it was important to digest all the details of the Government's latest measures.

“The Government’s most senior scientists have re-iterated that together we face a crucial moment in our fight to stem a second wave of coronavirus," he said.

“At a time of such national importance, it’s crucial we all take the time to listen to and understand the detail of the Prime Minister’s latest measures, when these are announced later.

“We have been stressing for some time that everyone has a part to play and we all have a stake too, if we want to continue to keep hold of what we have now."

Councillor Davies added that with autumn and winter coming, it had never been more important that everybody followed the rules and advice, and did all they could in their daily lives to limit the spread of this virus.

"People’s lives and livelihoods depend on us all doing the right thing," he said.

Councilor Davies said the authority had been asked to administer the Government’s new scheme that comes into effect next week, offering a £500 payment to support those on low incomes who need to self-isolate. The council would also urge people to follow the new laws on self-isolation, he said.

“The council will continue to play its key role at a local level as it has throughout the pandemic, protecting, caring for and investing in our residents and businesses," he added.