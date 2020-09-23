Advertising
Figures show 22 more Covid cases in Shropshire
There have been another 22 positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Shropshire.
The latest figures from today show that there were 14 positive results in Shropshire, and eight in Telford & Wrekin. Two cases were also confirmed in Powys.
So far Shropshire has recorded 1,675 positive tests, Telford & Wrekin 786, and Powys 464.
The figures also show there there have been no further deaths from the virus, with the last death at a county health trust on July 12.
It comes as the number of daily reported Covid-19 cases across the UK has risen by a quarter, according to the latest government figures.
There have been 6,178 coronavirus cases in the UK in the last 24 hours, up 1,252 since Tuesday, and 37 deaths.
