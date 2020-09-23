Figures show 22 more Covid cases in Shropshire

The latest figures from today show that there were 14 positive results in Shropshire, and eight in Telford & Wrekin. Two cases were also confirmed in Powys.

So far Shropshire has recorded 1,675 positive tests, Telford & Wrekin 786, and Powys 464.

The figures also show there there have been no further deaths from the virus, with the last death at a county health trust on July 12.

It comes as the number of daily reported Covid-19 cases across the UK has risen by a quarter, according to the latest government figures.

There have been 6,178 coronavirus cases in the UK in the last 24 hours, up 1,252 since Tuesday, and 37 deaths.