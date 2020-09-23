Council support team to answer Covid-19 questions in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council's Community Reassurance Team will be in the town centre on Friday.

The team, which has been providing support to residents and businesses since the start of the pandemic, will have a stand located at The Square between 10am and 3pm.

Representatives from partner organisations will also be on hand to answer questions on a variety of topics.

Penny Bason, Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 community response lead, said: “The Community Reassurance Team is working to support people and groups when they need to isolate.

"We are also here to help people understand the ever-changing guidance and encourage people to help prevent local and national lockdowns.

“We understand that people may have frustrations about life during the pandemic, but we are here to support people in any way we can.”

For local advice and support during the pandemic, call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 helpline on 03456789028 or visit shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus