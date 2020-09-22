Martin's 23 weekly cries for key workers come to an end as nights draw in

Martin Wood, 63, has headed out his house in Shrewsbury every Thursday evening since April 24 to make a special cry for key workers across Shropshire and the rest of the country.

His neighbours came out to join in as they clapped for key workers every Thursday evening at 8pm.

"As of this week, I have done 23 cries," Martin said. "I did it once a week and we used to get normally around 20 to 25 people come out their houses to listen.

Martin Wood with neighbours

"We live on a junction really with a few roads so I would go and stand in the middle so everyone could hear. It started when the clap for the NHS started, everyone would clap and I would do a cry saying thank you to NHS workers and key workers.

"It has been a really nice way to get to know people. Although we saw each other in the street and would wave, it made such a difference to have the chance to speak to people as well."

Martin said the neighbours have formed a bond through the Thursday night celebrations and have become more friendly.

"We have become a nice little group," he added. "It's a bit away, but we were talking about Christmas and we might get together to do some carolling. We held VE and VJ day celebrations as well.

"Its brought us together really and we've become a nice little community. I did cries for people in the NHS, the post office, teachers. I started on April 24 and this has been my last one now.

"We realised the last week that it was getting darker so people couldn't see."