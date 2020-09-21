Public urged not to miss cancer appointments

Dr Julie Davies Head of Performance for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG), has warned that patients who miss their cancer appointments could face a long-term risk to their health.

Dr Davies made the comments during the first Committees in Common Board Meeting of the county’s two CCGs.

She said: “Across the county, we have maintained good cancer appointment performance during the coronavirus pandemic and have seen a reduction of over 35 per cent in patients who have been on the waiting list for over 62 days.

“This is very positive news and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust continues to bring this waiting list down. However, we are experiencing a challenge with some patients who are reluctant to go back to hospital for either their cancer diagnoses or appointment.

“I want to reassure everyone that the county’s hospitals are safe to visit and that patients should attend their appointments."

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “It is extremely important that we are able to deliver cancer diagnoses and appointments in a timely fashion so that the best care can be provided to our patients.”

“NHS professionals have worked hard to put in place the necessary infection prevention and control measures to ensure people can access essential services, seek medical help and attend pre-booked appointments safely during the pandemic.

“It is understandable to feel concerned during this time but if you have an important appointment scheduled, particularly where delay can pose a risk to your health, you must attend that appointment.”

People who think they may have symptoms of cancer, or have noticed a change which isn’t normal, should speak to your GP or contact NHS 111 as soon as possible for further advice and guidance.