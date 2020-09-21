NEC Classic Motor Show called off

The Classic Motor Show, held at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre, was due to have been held from November 11-13.

Organiser Clarion Events had previously said it would be going ahead with the event despite the pandemic, but yesterday's warning from chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty that a second lockdown could not be ruled out has led to the cancellation of the event.

Show director Lee Masters said the uncertainty had left him with little option but to postpone the event.

Mr Masters said: "Having been given the green light by government for organised events to resume from October 1, we were so excited at the prospect of bringing the community back together, with all our Covid-secure measures in place to create a safe and controlled environment for all involved.

"Although the latest government update hasn’t changed this possibility, it is currently under review and has created uncertainty for both our exhibitors and visitors.

"Add to this the prospect of local lockdowns still being in place and the communities’ understandable concern about what an indoor event experience will be, even with all the precautions we’re putting in place, we have taken this difficult decision."

Mr Masters said his team was 'extremely disappointed' that the show would not be able to go ahead.

"We have done everything within our power to try and make it happen," he said.

"We understand that this decision will be a disappointment to many people who eagerly await the Classic Motor Show each year and look forward to when we can get together again."

People who have bought tickets will have the choice of either having their tickets refunded, or transferred to another event next year. People who choose to do this will be offered an extra adult ticket free of charge.