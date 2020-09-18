Telford leisure centre set to reopen

Phoenix Sports and Leisure Centre will welcome back visitors on Monday as the eighth centre reopened by Telford & Wrekin Council following forced closures. The fitness suite, group exercise classes, sports hall and 3G pitch will all be available. The venue has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety measures will mirror those in place at facilities that have already reopened. These include screens in reception areas, hand sanitiser stations, increased cleaning schedules, limited capacities for activities and one-way systems within the centres, all to ensure the safety of customers when using the facilities.

All activities will require pre-booking and payment which can either be done online or by telephoning the centre.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture, said: “We’re excited to be reopening Phoenix Sports & Leisure Centre again and would like to thanks residents and customers for their patience whilst we put in place the necessary measures to ensure everyone can return in a safe environment.

“I am pleased that Telford & Wrekin Council has now successfully reopened eight leisure facilities following their enforced closure.

“We would like to reassure customers that we have the recommended measures in place to ensure everybody is exercising in a safe environment.”