Shropshire orthopaedic hospital to hold first virtual AGM

By Charlotte Bentley | Gobowen | Coronavirus | Published:

Members of the public are invited to tune in to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s first ever virtual Annual General Meeting next week.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for the organisation’s AGM to be held in its usual format, with restrictions on gatherings of more than six people currently in place across the country.

It will now be broadcast live on the Microsoft Teams platform on Thursday, September 24 at 2pm.

Leaders at RJAH were keen to ensure that people could still observe and participate in the meeting as the trust reviews the 2019/20 financial year.

Frank Collins, chair of the Oswestry-based orthopaedic hospital, said: “The AGM is an important event in any organisation’s calendar, and it is no different for us at RJAH.

“This is a chance to share our story of the last financial year, and also to set out our vision for the months ahead. That vision has understandably been shifted by the impact of covid, and we look forward to sharing some of that with you next week.

“I am delighted that we have found a way to make this meeting open to the public in the current climate. I would encourage anyone who is interested in our hospital to join us on Teams. You’ll be able to watch a number of interesting presentations, and to take advantage of the Q&A function on the site to ask any questions you may have about what you hear.”

Visit rjah.nhs.uk/About-Us/News/Public-invited-to-join-RJAH-AGM-via-online-broadca.aspx to find the joining link.

