Adultery on the rise due to 'lockdown cabin fever'

A new cheating map has revealed how many people have been up to mischief in towns across the West Midlands.

In Shropshire, figures have risen since last year despite the pandemic.

In total, 1,636 people in Shrewsbury are having an affair – up from 1,365 last year, despite the Covid crisis.

In Telford, 1,487 people have been using the website to hook up and cheat on their partners, up from 1,299 last year.

Market Drayton residents have also been dabbling in encounters, with 442 people using the site compare to 415 last year.

And in Bridgnorth, 282 have been having affairs, slightly up on last years figure of 273.

Even Montgomery in Powys is home to 68 cheaters.

It's a similar story in the Black Country and West Midlands. In Wolverhampton, 7,713 people have been having affairs, up by around 450 compared to last year.

The number has risen in Dudley to 941 from 820. The site recorded 515 having affairs in Sandwell, up from 499, and Walsall showed as being home to 921 adulterers, compared with 810 last year.

The main reason for the rise, according to the site illicitencounters.com, is lockdown cabin fever, with people unhappy with their partner seeking an affair after becoming fed-up being stuck at home.

Jessica Leoni, spokeswoman for the site, said: “We have seen a big rise in cheating over the last year in Shrewsbury, even in the last six months covered by Covid.

“This is due to lockdown cabin fever – increasing numbers of people have become fed-up with their partners after being stuck together at home for most of this year and even denied a summer holiday in many cases.

“The Covid fear factor largely went at the start of the summer when the pubs reopened and people realised that the virus was only a big health threat if you are elderly or in a high risk group.

“People started dating again and cheating numbers surged as lots of new relationships were forged.”

Established in 2003, Illicit Encounters has been providing a meeting place for like-minded married and attached people for over 10 years.

Members have one thing in common – they are all looking for romance outside of their current relationship.

Whether that's the occasional bit of flirtatious chat, a regular coffee date, or a full-blown affair, that's up to them.

IllicitEncounters.com says it specialises in creating a non-judgemental, no-pressure environment for members.

It claims that unlike other sites, the sign-up ratio of female to male members is around 45:55 – which means no one is going to be outnumbered or bombarded by messages.