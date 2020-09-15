Council will be at heart of efforts to bounce back from pandemic, Telford's leader says

Many people have lost their jobs or seen their incomes cut due to the Covid-19 crisis, and helping people back into work and investing in the borough have been named as top priorities by council leader Shaun Davies.

He has also spoken about the need to work closely with businesses in the community, and has pledged that the council will do its utmost to protect the most vulnerable, which will include offering targeted support to pensioners.]

Councillor Davies said: “It has been a very tough year for everybody in the borough and there is no doubt that the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for years to come.

“Ahead we as a council must maintain our outstanding children and adult services as rated by Care Quality Commission and Ofsted, continue to invest in our communities, environment and ensure we continue to deliver services for value for money.

"We continue to have the lowest council tax in the Midlands – some £400 per year cheaper than the most expensive council.

“We also need to ensure we are at the heart of the community’s efforts to recover and bounce back, although there is no doubt that there are many great challenges ahead."

He said the council had also relaunched its Job Box scheme to help people who have lost their jobs get back into work.

Advertising

Confidence

The free service supports residents of all ages to find employment, and aims to connect people looking for work with businesses who are recruiting.

It relaunched earlier this year with a new website at telfordjobbox.co.uk to make it easier for people to get support.

Councillor Davies added: "I am sure that will give people more confidence going forward.

Advertising

“We are committed to protecting, caring and investing in our borough and as part of that we will do our utmost to protect the most vulnerable, including offering targeted support to pensioners.

“We will also work closely with our business community to help them identify the right people to employ.”

There is more support and advice, as well as information about changes to council services due to the Covid-19 outbreak, on Telford & Wrekin Council's website at www.telford.gov.uk/coronavirus