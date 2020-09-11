New survey looks at experiences of patients leaving hospital in Shropshire during the coronavirus pandemic

Healthwatch Shropshire and Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin are interested in hearing people's views.

Since March, hospitals have been working closely with community health, social care partners and local councils to improve the discharge process.

Triggered by Covid-19, the aim has been to make sure no one is in hospital longer than they need to be.

Healthwatch is gathering people’s experiences of discharge under the current arrangements and has worked with local hospital trusts, the clinical commissioning groups and Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils to develop a short questionnaire.

They want to hear about what is working well and where things could be improved so that lessons can be learnt and changes made to improve the process.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said: “This survey is an extension of a national survey by Healthwatch England.

"We are very keen to hear people’s experiences of discharge.

"The detail will help local hospitals and councils understand how the systems they have put in place are affecting people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

"We want to hear from as many people as possible so encourage people to call their local Healthwatch and we will complete the survey with them over the phone.”

Paul Shirley, general manager of Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, added: “Systems put in place at the beginning of the pandemic will stay in place for some time to come so it is vital that the patient experience is recorded and shared with the hospitals and organisations involved.

"There is a real desire to hear from patients and learn from their experiences; we are here to help this happen.”

Claire Old, urgent care director and senior responsible officer for discharge for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, said health and social care partners across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys have been working together.

"Working together hospital teams have supported patients in decisions for discharge at the right time," she said.

"Improved communication and processes has put individuals, families and carers at the centre of all decision-making discussions so that when a loved one leaves hospital, they have the best support and plans in place.

"We want to hear about your personal experiences to ensure continuous improvement of the hospital discharge process.”

People can find the questionnaire at www.healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/tell-us-about-your-experience-leaving-hospital-during-covid-19