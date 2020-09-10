Temporary change of entrance for walk-in patients at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E

Between the hours of 5am and noon, anyone needing treatment should access A&E services by using the outpatients entrance at the front of the hospital.

Patients brought to A&E by ambulance will not be affected.

The current entrance will be temporarily closed during these hours to allow work to be undertaken safely nearby.

Sara Biffen, deputy chief operating officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH, said: “Due to works to remove a nearby demountable building, access for walk-in patients to A&E at RSH is being temporarily changed on September 11 between the hours of 5am and noon.

“Patients requiring A&E services will need to come into the hospital via the main outpatients entrance, where they will be signposted to A&E.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause during these hours.

"Once the works have been completed and it is safe to do so, the usual A&E entrance will reopen as normal.”