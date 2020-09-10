Safety comes first, say pub landlords after new advice

Several pub proprietors said that the new coronavirus restrictions will not overly affect them as they have already been stringently maintaining a limit of six per table.

Adam Caton, landlord at the White Hart in Shifnal, said safety should come first.

“It depends how you manage your pub, I guess,” he said.

“We’re very meticulous with bookings, we have had a booking system since we opened on July 4.

“We do our own track and trace, and in terms of six per table, we’ve only been allowing that anyway.”

The landlord of a Newport pub who has also been maintaining a limit of six people per table throughout the lockdown said he worried that the Government’s latest restrictions could affect customer confidence.

Darren Wood runs the New Inn and said his staff have been able to keep on top of coronavirus restrictions since reopening, not allowing any more than six people per table and keeping groups apart.

Mr Wood said: “I just hope that the latest Government announcement doesn’t put people off of coming to pubs that are very much safe and following the rules. Public health and welfare are more important than anything, though.

“Consumer confidence is not really out there at the moment, but there are chinks of light.”