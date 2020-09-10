Coronavirus: Follow the rules or face a fine, warn police

Under new government proposals social gatherings of more than six people in England will be outlawed from Monday – with some exceptions.

West Mercia Police said that officers would be instructed to speak to those breaking the rules, but added: “Where it’s appropriate to do so we will use our powers and enforce the fine.”

People breaching the rules will be subject to a £100 fine in the first instance, which will double on each offence, up to £3,200.

John Campion, police and crime commissioner for West Mercia, said he welcomed the clarity created by turning guidelines into actual law.

Mr Campion said: “It is right that these new laws have come into place. Whilst we are all keen to return to some form of normality, we each have our part to play in reducing the number of infections and easing the pressure on the emergency services.

“By turning guidelines into law, it adds some clarity to what we should be doing and allows the police to enforce appropriately and proportionately where people are flouting the rules.

“I urge communities to continue being sensible and respecting the decisions that have been made.”

Advertising

Point

Chief Superintendent Sue Thomas said: “Over the last seven months the vast majority of people across Shropshire have done the right thing and adhered to the guidelines and we are sure this will remain the case.

"However, we will continue to be visible in our communities and we will speak to those seen breaking the rules. Where it’s appropriate to do so we will use our powers and enforce the fine.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night said the government had no choice but to act – as England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said cases had risen “really quite sharply” among some age groups.

Mr Johnson added: “These measures are not another national lockdown. The whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown.”

Mr Johnson also urged the public only to seek tests if they have one of the main symptoms of the virus – a cough, fever or loss of taste and smell.