Fourteen more test positive for Covid-19 in region

Government figures show there have been a further five cases in Shropshire, bringing the total number to 1,558; and another two cases have been confirmed in Telford and Wrekin, bringing the total to 714. In Powys, a further seven cases have been reported, bringing the total to 414.

There have been no further deaths of patients with coronavirus in hospitals in Shropshire and Powys.

Throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, 189 coronavirus patients have died in hospitals in the region.

There have been 169 deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry and 15 at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Office for National Statistics data shows at least 95 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

It includes 15 hospital deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Across the UK, the latest government figures show eight more people died in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total to 41,594.