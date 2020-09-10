Council health leader urges people to only get tested if they have Covid symptoms

The appeal comes following traffic queues and chaotic scenes at the Ironbridge Park and Ride testing centre, resulting in the site being shut by police.

The council said there is currently limited lab testing capacity at a national level which this is causing problems at a local level.

Liz Noakes, director for public health at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “It is important that people follow the existing guidance which are, that only people with coronavirus symptoms should get a test.

“The three key coronavirus symptoms are: a high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

“You should not get a test if you only have symptoms such as a sore throat or runny nose.

“If you have been in contact with someone who has symptoms then you should immediately self-isolate – only get a test once you develop symptoms.

“People may be turned away from the Ironbridge Park and Ride if they turn up without an appointment or do not have coronavirus symptoms.”