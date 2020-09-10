Award-winning healthcare team in Shrewsbury celebrated

The team on Oak Ward at the Redwoods Centre have been recognised for service excellence in Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (MPFT) Mission Excellence Awards.

The team are part of the trust’s award-winning dementia care pathway which has been accredited by the Royal College of Psychiatrists and highly commended in the Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards.

During the coronavirus pandemic colleagues were keen to ensure this vulnerable group of patients were kept safe and continue to do so whilst Covid-19 risks remain.

For example, assessments have been offered via innovative video technology for patients at home to minimise non-essential travel.

The trust says the team demonstrate their care and compassion every day and are totally focused on ensuring the patient, and their families and carers, are at the heart of everything they do.

They continually implement improvements and changes to practice to better meet the needs of those they care for.

Their innovations have included a sensory and nature garden project and a carers’ support café for discussion, education and sharing of experiences amongst staff, patients and carers.

They have also worked hard to ensure that effective pathways and care packages have been developed, such as the hospital avoidance service which supports patients and carers outside working hours to deal with a crisis, thus avoiding hospital admission.

Advertising

The judges for the award said this was a “great example of putting people at the heart of what we do, working closely with service users and carers, delivering real and tangible benefits through excellent service delivery and continuous improvement”.

Cathy Riley, managing director, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Care Group, said: “Oak Ward have consistently gone above and beyond and have received national recognition and accreditation for the excellent care they provide”.

Neil Carr, MPFT chief executive, added: “The annual Mission Excellence awards are one way MPFT can recognise and celebrate teams and individuals working together to make life better for our communities.

"We are really disappointed that due to the restrictions posed by coronavirus this year we were unable to present the awards at a celebration event, but each winner received a trophy and the Oak Ward team have my personal thanks for their hard work and commitment.”