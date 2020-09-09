Menu

Advertising

What do you think of the law change on social gatherings?

By Ian Harvey | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

How do you think the new rules on social gatherings will be observed? And will the police be able to enforce them?

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

The change in the law comes after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000.

The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six. It will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

Log in and have your say in the comments box below

See also:

Coronavirus Health News Politics
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News