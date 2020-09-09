£500 bonus for care workers for pandemic efforts

The Welsh Government introduced a scheme in May which recognises and rewards social care workers for their hard work and commitment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Powys County Council is administering one-off payments of £500 on behalf of Welsh Government and will be writing to all employers and direct payment recipients of all eligible care staff across the county.

The scheme is aimed at staff within registered care homes and domiciliary care services and includes Personal Assistants.

An individual can only receive one payment and must have been employed in an eligible role between March 15 and May 31.

This may include any staff who have since left eligible roles.

The deadline for all claims is September 18 and payments will be made by the end of October 2020.

Staff can choose to spread their payments over five months if preferred, with the last payment completed by March 2021.

Full guidance and claim forms can be found on the Powys County Council website.