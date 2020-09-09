Pleas made as concern growing over number of positive virus tests

The call from Telford & Wrekin and Powys councils follows growing government concern about a rise in positive tests, and comes as 26 cases were confirmed across the border in Welshpool.

The Welshpool cases have been confirmed by a testing station which has seen around 500 people over four days. Powys County Council said there had been a number of positive tests in workers at the town’s Sidoli factory.

Unusually the testing station, which was set up at Neuadd Maldwyn in the town, did not require people to make an appointment, instead allowing them to turn up and get tested.

In Shropshire there were two positive tests confirmed yesterday, with 34 in the seven days up to September 4.

In Telford there were four positive results confirmed yesterday, with 20 cases in the seven days up to September 4.

The official Powys figures for the most recent seven days which will not include a number of the positive Welshpool tests, show 24 positive results at a rate of 18.1 per 100,000 people.

Telford & Wrekin councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, reiterated the guidance to local residents.

He said: “As we are seeing nationally, the virus has not gone away – it only takes one or two outbreaks for local numbers to jump sharply so we still need to follow the rules to keep these numbers down.

“It remains important for everybody to play their part and act responsibly, please stay two metres apart, washing hands regularly and wear a facemask as appropriate.”

Concerns have also been raised in Telford & Wrekin after a number of people looking to get tested found themselves directed to Oldham in Greater Manchester instead of Ironbridge – where the testing station appeared relatively quiet.

Opportunity

There have also been reports that other people from the Telford area were being directed to Builth Wells in Mid Wales, or Leicester.

Meanwhile people in the Shrewsbury area were being directed to Ironbridge.

Regarding the Welshpool tests Councillor James Evans, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “We are working with local companies to remind their staff of the importance of social distancing, regular hand washing and avoiding car sharing with people from other households.

“It is vitally important that everyone maintains these standards outside the workplace in social environments as well.”

Phil Cummings, managing director at CDT Sidoli, added: “We have been working closely with the local health board and county council to help keep our staff and local communities safe, including requesting our 250 staff to have voluntary tests despite the vast majority exhibiting no coronavirus symptoms.

“We already have strong systems and policies in place in our factory which were checked and approved by the Health and Safety Executive last week.

"The recent cases have provided an opportunity to review and strengthen these further.”