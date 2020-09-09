Dorrington is 'open for business' says councillor

Shropshire councillor for Burnell, Dan Morris, wants to encourage people to visit Dorrington after people have been reluctant to eat at the village pub or visit the local shop following a contained outbreak of coronavirus at the Consensus Support Services care home.

Mr Morris said the community needs support at this time, and “Dorrington is open for business”.

A total of 15 people have now tested positive for coronavirus at the home and are now in self-isolation.

“We just wanted to get a good positive message out about Dorrington and the rest of our rural towns and villages,” Councillor Morris said.

“They are open for business. Tanya at the Horseshoes had a lot of people cancel on her over the weekend because of the localised outbreak.

Shropshire Council and the place involved have put the necessary measures in place to keep people safe.

“We are probably going to keep on having these sort of outbreaks all over the county and businesses are taking the precautions they need to.

"I just really want to get the message out there that businesses need support here.

"There are two restaurants, the Old Hall and Horseshoes.

"We also have a great village shop that Steve Morris runs and our village hall is open for functions, along with our playing fields and doctors surgery.”

Mr Morris said he can understand people being concerned, but the businesses are complying with guidelines and as long as people act safely, it can handled.

He said: “The outbreak itself is contained. It is only the people involved, which is a mixture of residents and staff. People who needed to isolate are doing it.

“Just please get out and support local businesses, and abide by the rules.

"It is going to be with us for the medium term I should think so we need to be prepared and sensible.”