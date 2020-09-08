Hospice to reopen shop

The move comes after new working practices were bought in to make Hope House's Bridgnorth shop safe for customers, staff and volunteers.

The opening hours for the foreseeable future at the High Street shop, which opens on Thursday, will be 10am until 4pm for three days a week from Thursday to Saturday.

The hospice's head of retail Angela Whelan explained that new working practices have introduced to keep customers and staff safe, including social distancing rules, hand sanitising stations at shop entrances and contactless payment.

“All new donations are being isolated for 72 hours before sorting, in line with current guidelines,” said Angela.

“We have thought carefully about how we can open our stores and keep our staff and customers safe, taking into account social distancing and the new rules.”

Donations of stock can be taken to the Bridgnorth shop during its opening hours, although Ms Whelan is asking people not to leave donations on the street and to phone ahead before travelling because space for isolating donated stock at the store for the required 72 hours is limited.

She added: “We are asking our supporters to only bring us items that they themselves would like to buy. In these challenging times it will cost us money to have unsaleable items taken away so we are really keen to receive only good quality saleable clothes, accessories, homeware and bric-a-brac."

People can call the team on 01746 769 261 and more details about what stock donations will be welcomed can be found at: https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/donate-goods