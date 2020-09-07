No new virus deaths

Across all settings including hospitals and care homes, there have been 344 deaths recorded in the county.

There have been 189 hospital deaths recorded, 169 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, five at the Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, and five at the Shropshire Community Health Trust. To date, there have been 155 deaths accounted for in care home settings. There are also no new deaths in Powys, which has recorded 95 since the start of the pandemic.

It has been 57 days since any deaths have been recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, and 128 days since any have been logged at the orthopaedic hospital. It has been 64 days since anyone has died who has tested positive for coronavirus in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust.