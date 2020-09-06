Powys businesses warned to expect consequences for ignoring Covid rules

There has been a period of tolerance as the council has allowed businesses across the county to get used to complying with the new regulatory requirements, the county council said.

But the authority says that there have been reports of premises that are not complying and warns enforcement powers will be used.

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, have a requirement on businesses to ask for their customers’ contact details for contact tracing purposes which will help stop the spread of the virus.

These businesses are expected to record a full name, telephone number and the date and time of a customer visit and retain this information securely for 21 days.

Supermarkets have operated throughout with detailed requirements to ensure social distancing and other requirements are met.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for economy, housing and regulatory rervices, said: “It’s great to see so many businesses back up and running again, but we must keep the safety of staff, customers and our communities at the forefront of our minds.

“Powys businesses have made a huge effort to keep customers safe and I want to personally thank them for their cooperation. With that being said, we are receiving a small number of reports of non-compliant premises and the council will not hesitate to use its enforcement powers to issue improvement and closure notices if necessary.

“Our trading standards and licensing team are working closely with the police and other partner organisations at this time and are closely monitoring compliance levels within in Powys.

“We are also receiving intelligence of some alleged problems at supermarkets and we are working with them to make sure they comply.

“Overcrowded premises and social distancing not being complied with pose a big risk to public health through risk of spreading Covid-19 this is simply unacceptable.

"We are urging businesses to be vigilant, to maintain social distancing, and to record the details of customers so that we can all move forward and overcome this virus.

“The council is here to help, so if businesses need assistance or are unsure of what guidance applies to them please check the website and get in touch.”