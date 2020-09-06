Dorrington coronavirus outbreak: No further cases 'testament' to workers, councillor says

The total number of positive cases identified at the Consensus Support Services care home in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, stands at 12.

Shropshire Councillor for Burnell, Dan Morris, said the risk to the public remains low.

Councillor Morris said: "Shropshire Council and Consensus have responded quickly to contain the virus.

"The fact that there have been no positive tests in the wider community is testament to that.

"We have seen cases across Shropshire since this pandemic began and the risk to the general public remains low.

"Everyone has to play their part and we encourage people to continue to wash their hands regularly, keep your distance and use face coverings to help protect yourself and others.”

This comes after 11 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in staff and residents at the care home, which caters for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, on Wednesday.

A 12th case was then confirmed in the following days, which represents about 15 per cent of the people living and working in the home.

Everyone who tested positive has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days in line with government guidance.

Those residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are being asked self-isolate in their accommodation and continue to receive support from Consensus Support Services that runs the care home.

Shropshire Council assured it is continuing to work with Public Health England Midlands and Consensus Support Services to ensure plans are in place to help prevent the spread.

The council reiterated that the risk to the general public is low.