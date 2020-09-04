Twelfth coronavirus case confirmed at Shropshire residential home

The total number of positive cases identified at the care home in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury, is now 12.

This a small minority of the people living and working on the site, according to Shropshire Council, which caters for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

The council has re-iterated that the risk to the public is low.

Everyone who tested positive has been asked to self-isolate for 10 days in line with government guidance.

Those residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are being asked self-isolate in their accommodation and continue to receive support from Consensus Support Services that runs the care home.

"We are working with Consensus Support Services Limited to ensure plans are in place to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus," a Shropshire Council spokesman said.

"We understand Consensus has followed government advice and guidelines; it was quick to put measures in place and undertake all necessary health and safety measures to help prevent further transmission of the virus. We continue to work with everyone involved to provide health protection advice and guidance."

A spokesman for Consensus Services Limited added: “The health and wellbeing of the people we support and our colleagues is our absolute priority, and we have been doing everything we can to keep them well during this challenging time.

“We have put in place a number of measures to safeguard the people we support, and we would like to thank our colleagues who are working around-the-clock to provide the highest quality care.

“We continue to work alongside relevant authorities who have provided us with testing for everyone in the service, which has undeniably helped us to effectively put in place appropriate care measures.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health said: “At this phase of the pandemic, we still expect to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together.

“Our focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents while we work to contain and control the spread of Covid-19. We continue to support residents and staff at Consensus, and the risk to the general public remains low.

“We encourage everyone to remain alert – wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, and use a face covering to help protect yourself and others. If you develop a fever, persistent dry cough, or have a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell, please go online or call 119 to arrange a test.”