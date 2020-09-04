'Significant' decrease in Telford and Wrekin Covid cases this week

There have been six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Telford and Wrekin during the week ending August 30.

In the week ending August 16, the borough had 27 confirmed cases, and in the week ending August 23, it had 19.

The average number of infections in the last week was lower than the West Midlands and England averages. The seven day rate per 100,000 population was 3.4 this week in Telford and Wrekin, compared to 14.9 in the West Midlands and 13.7 across England.

There has now been a total of 692 confirmed cases in Telford and Wrekin since the outbreak began.

The council thanked residents across the borough for following the rules, meaning there has been a significant decrease in confirmed cases this week compared to last week.

A council spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who has followed the rules, you have played your part in preventing the spread of the virus. Let's keep these numbers down.

"You are playing your part in avoiding a local lockdown. If we keep this up we can get the numbers down again."

The council encouraged people to isolate and get tested if they have any symptoms – dial 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus to book a test.

People should also isolate if they are contacted by Test and Trace; wear a mask in line with Government guidance and wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds.

A council spokesperson added: "You may have seen in the news lately how people are being sent long distances to get tested.

"If you try to book a test and are unable to do so, or are offered a location or time which is not convenient - please wait a few hours and then try again."