Shrewsbury charity returns to action with litter pick

Share Shrewsbury is the inspiration of founder Councillor Jane Mackenzie who set the charity up more than two years’ ago to help people affected by alcohol addiction.

And to announce that the charity is working again, it has produced a newsletter to keep supporters updated with its plans for the remainder of the year.

These start with another ‘Share Shrewsbury Quarry litter pick’ tomorrow, meeting at the St Chad’s Quarry Park entrance at 9.30am for an hour’s tidying up.

Jane said that whilst the charity’s offices at the Riverside Centre had been shut due to the Covid-19 crisis, they were forced to put almost all activities on hold.

She said: “The good news is we are working towards Share Shrewsbury being back and available to the community.

“So we are sending out our newsletter to keep supporters up to date with our plans for the remainder of the year.”

These kick off with the Quarry litter pick tomorrow.

Experience

Advertising

Litter pickers are reminded that minimum two metres social distancing is mandatory.

There should be no groups larger than two, unless from the same household.

The message from Share Shrewsbury is: “A wonderful experience for anyone to witness how it is to confront alcohol consumption from a different angle with helpful supporting surrounds.

“Most of the Quarry weekend litter is alcohol related – and it is quite a lot."

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town Council is providing gloves, sanitiser, masks, rubbish bags and litter-pickers.

Share Shrewsbury is also looking for volunteers with a skill set in social media, fundraising and administration.

They can contact susan@shareshrewsbury.org