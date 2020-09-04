Advertising
Latest coronavirus figures revealed
There have been no further covid deaths at the county's major health trusts, making it 54 days since the last.
NHS England has confirmed the latest death toll for the country, which has gone up by 10 to 41,537.
Despite the national increase Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital all confirmed there have been no further Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The last recorded coronavirus death at one of the trusts was on July 12, while the last covid death in a county care home was on July 1.
A total of 189 people have died at the health trusts since the outbreak began – 169 at SaTH, 15 at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.
In Powys 95 people have died with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.
