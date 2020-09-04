Latest coronavirus figures revealed

NHS England has confirmed the latest death toll for the country, which has gone up by 10 to 41,537.

Despite the national increase Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital all confirmed there have been no further Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The last recorded coronavirus death at one of the trusts was on July 12, while the last covid death in a county care home was on July 1.

A total of 189 people have died at the health trusts since the outbreak began – 169 at SaTH, 15 at the community health trust, and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

In Powys 95 people have died with Covid-19 since the outbreak began.